I Wasn’t Naive Enough To Think This – Everton Star Steeled For Season

Everton centre-forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has insisted he was fully prepared for the Toffees to strengthen in the summer and is relishing the chance to compete with Moise Kean.



The Toffees made two major changes in their forward department this summer, with one being the intent-depicting signing of Kean from Italian champions Juventus.













The second change was handing Calvert-Lewin the number 9 shirt – formerly worn by Sandro Ramirez – as a show of faith in the 22-year-old.



While the Merseyside-based club also have strikers Cenk Tosun and Oumar Niasse in their ranks, it is expected that Calvert-Lewin and Kean will fight for a spot in Marco Silva's line-up.





Calvert-Lewin, who has started in both of Everton's league games so far, insists he expected the Toffees to sign players over the summer, and is happy to accept the challenge posed by Kean's arrival.









“I've got to keep doing what I have been and playing my own game", Calvert-Lewin told Everton's official website.



“Keep doing well in training and continue fitting into the system.





"There's always going to be competition in the Premier League.



"I was fully expecting the club to bring in players, in my position or elsewhere.



"You can't be naive and think they might not bring in anyone.



“Moise is a good lad, I get on really well with him and it will be good competition this season.”



The two strikers have played 180 minutes of football between them this season, but are yet to get off the mark.



They will be looking to change that when Everton take on Aston Villa this weekend.

