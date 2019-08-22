XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2019 - 21:42 BST

I’m Sure I’ll Get My Chance – Leeds United Loan Star Losing No Sleep Over Lack of Starts

 




Leeds United new boy Eddie Nketiah is confident that he is going to get a starting berth in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting eleven if he keeps banging in the goals.

The young forward scored the winner in Leeds’ narrow 1-0 win over Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday night after coming off the bench in the second half.  


 



The 20-year-old started and scored in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Salford City in the EFL Cup last week, but is still waiting to make his first start in the Championship since joining Leeds.

Bielsa has preferred Patrick Bamford over Nketiah, but there has been a growing clamour to get the young striker into the eleven against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.
 


Nketiah is calm over his situation and is certain if he keeps impressing whenever he is on the pitch, it will only be a matter of time before he starts in a league game for Leeds.
 



The striker told LUTV: “In the games, I have played, I thought I have done well and scored in both.

“All I can do is what I am doing and keep trying to apply the pressure.
 


“And I am sure I will get my chance.”

Leeds lured Nketiah to the club in the summer with the promise of an important role in Bielsa’s squad this season.
 