I’m Sure I’ll Get My Chance – Leeds United Loan Star Losing No Sleep Over Lack of Starts

Leeds United new boy Eddie Nketiah is confident that he is going to get a starting berth in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting eleven if he keeps banging in the goals.



The young forward scored the winner in Leeds’ narrow 1-0 win over Brentford at Elland Road on Wednesday night after coming off the bench in the second half.













The 20-year-old started and scored in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Salford City in the EFL Cup last week, but is still waiting to make his first start in the Championship since joining Leeds.



Bielsa has preferred Patrick Bamford over Nketiah, but there has been a growing clamour to get the young striker into the eleven against Stoke at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.





Nketiah is calm over his situation and is certain if he keeps impressing whenever he is on the pitch, it will only be a matter of time before he starts in a league game for Leeds.









The striker told LUTV: “In the games, I have played, I thought I have done well and scored in both.



“All I can do is what I am doing and keep trying to apply the pressure.





“And I am sure I will get my chance.”



Leeds lured Nketiah to the club in the summer with the promise of an important role in Bielsa’s squad this season.

