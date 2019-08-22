It’s Benefit – Steve Bruce Convinced of Merit of Newcastle United Starlet’s Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has revealed that he has spoken to the club's loans manager Shola Ameobi and is sure that a loan switch to League Two side Carlisle United will benefit Elias Sorensen.



The 19-year-old has been sent to Brunton Park on a loan deal which will run until the end of the season.













Sorensen went out on loan to Blackpool last term, but was recalled early by Newcastle after making just one appearance.



The teenager was handed his debut for Carlisle against Mansfield Town last weekend, being introduced off the bench in the second half.





Bruce is happy to have sanctioned the loan and believes that it will prove to be a beneficial move for Sorensen as he bids to kick on with his career.







"He can benefit from it", Bruce told the Chronicle.



"I have spoken to Shola and the people in the U23s."





Sorensen will look to play on a regular basis at Carlisle, as the Blues chase promotion from League Two to League One.

