XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/08/2019 - 21:54 BST

It’s Benefit – Steve Bruce Convinced of Merit of Newcastle United Starlet’s Move

 




Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has revealed that he has spoken to the club's loans manager Shola Ameobi and is sure that a loan switch to League Two side Carlisle United will benefit Elias Sorensen.

The 19-year-old has been sent to Brunton Park on a loan deal which will run until the end of the season.  


 



Sorensen went out on loan to Blackpool last term, but was recalled early by Newcastle after making just one appearance.

The teenager was handed his debut for Carlisle against Mansfield Town last weekend, being introduced off the bench in the second half.
 


Bruce is happy to have sanctioned the loan and believes that it will prove to be a beneficial move for Sorensen as he bids to kick on with his career.



"He can benefit from it", Bruce told the Chronicle.

"I have spoken to Shola and the people in the U23s."
 


Sorensen will look to play on a regular basis at Carlisle, as the Blues chase promotion from League Two to League One.   
 