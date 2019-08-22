Leeds United Game Best We Could Have – Stoke City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has stated his view that the visit of league leaders Leeds United is the best game his side could hope for this weekend.



The Staffordshire-based club have got their Championship campaign off to an awful start, earning just one point from their four games so far.













Stoke, who currently sit bottom of the table, are set to take on league leaders Leeds in their fifth Championship match of the season on Saturday.



Although the Potters will face a tough challenge against Marcelo Bielsa's men, they will be hoping that the result is something different to those they have experienced since the season kicked off earlier this month.





Jones, who replaced Gary Rowett in January this year, is aware that his side's match against the Peacocks will be difficult, but he feels it is the best possible fixture for his men









"Listen, we have another really difficult match ahead of us – but it is maybe the best game we could have really", Jones was quoted as saying by his club's official site.



“They are as good a side as there is in the league in terms of how they go about their jobs and how they go about everything they do."





Jones is hopeful that taking something from their meeting with Leeds could spark a good run for Stoke.



“It is a really tough game but it is one that whets the appetite a little bit, but one thing is for sure, if we want anything from that game then we will have to be far better in terms of doing the basics.



“Hopefully, if we can do that then we can develop from there and build some momentum, because I do believe that we have a good group who can really put a run together once we get out of this difficult place we are in.”



Stoke also take on Leeds in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, two days following their Championship meeting.

