Ligue 1 Side Working On Proposal For Southampton Winger

Nice are preparing to table a fresh offer for Southampton winger Sofiane Boufal as they look to take him back to France this summer.



Boufal is not part of Southampton’s plans going forward and the club have been prepared to listen to offers him since the end of last season.













Nice have been linked with a move for Boufal all summer and they have been in touch with the player’s representatives over taking him to France.



With the summer transfer window in Europe drawing to a close, negotiations for the winger are set to step up as Nice look to secure a deal to sign Boufal from Southampton.





According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 club are preparing a fresh offer and are set to approach Southampton in the coming days.









Boufal has already given his nod of approval to a move to Nice and the French club are working on signing him on a loan deal with an option to buy.



Southampton would prefer to sell him and are eyeing a fee in the region of €10m from his departure.





Boufal spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo and is keen to return to French football with Nice.

