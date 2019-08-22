Need To Change Something – Stoke City Boss Planning For Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is looking to make changes ahead of his side's meeting with Leeds United at the weekend as he looks to get his men back on track.



The Potters have only taken a single point from their first four Championship games and sit rock bottom of the table.













Jones' side lost 3-1 at Preston North End on Wednesday night and matters will not get any easier this weekend when league leaders Leeds arrive in the Potteries.



The Stoke boss believes their results are not through a lack of effort and he is looking to shake things up in a bid to shock the Yorkshire giants.





“We have to change something because we are not getting results, it’s as simple as that”, Jones told his club's official website.







“Whether we deserve them or not, we’re not getting points on the board so something does have to change.



“We should have had enough to be an away side to create more than we did. We had balls going across the box and a couple of good opportunities that went over but we were poor.





“We didn’t give ourselves any kind of chance so yes, we have to grind a result out and be better in the things that we do.



“It’s not lack of effort, it’s mistakes that are costing us.



"We’re not conceding many chances but again teams aren’t having to work hard to break us down and score goals against us.



“That’s the frustrating thing at the minute, we’re not doing a hell of a lot wrong but it’s costing us and we need to eradicate that.



“If we do that then we give ourselves every opportunity to win a football game.”



Leeds have been strongly tipped for automatic promotion this season and edged out Brentford on Wednesday night courtesy of an Eddie Nketiah goal.

