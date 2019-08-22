No Reason We Cannot Beat Rangers – Legia Warsaw Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Legia Warsaw winger Marko Vesovic believes there is no reason why his side cannot beat Rangers in the Europa League on home turf tonight.



The Polish giants will play host to Rangers this evening as they look to build a good advantage in the first leg of the playoff tie.









Legia Warsaw have shown good form in the qualifiers so far, not conceding even a single goal, while scoring six.



Vesovic concedes the fact that Rangers are going to be difficult opponents compared to those they have already faced, but insists that there is no reason why Legia Warsaw cannot beat Steven Gerrard's team.





The 27-year-old also took time to stress the need for his team to score and take a lead to Scotland, and he is keen for the Legia Warsaw fans to get behind the side.









"I appreciate Rangers are a good team, but I see no reason why we cannot defeat them", Vesovic was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.



"What's important is that we at least score and take a lead to Glasgow.





"I'd love the stadium to be full and let our fans play a big part in the game."



Rangers reached the Europa League group stage last season and getting a good result in Poland would see the Scottish side take one step towards doing so again.

