Rangers Linked Defender Set For St Pauli Move

Rangers defensive target James Lawrence is on the verge of joining German second-tier side St. Pauli on a season-long loan deal from Anderlecht.



The 27-year-old Welsh defender is not part of Vincent Kompany’s plans at Anderlecht this season and the Belgian giants are open to letting him leave.













Lawrence has been linked with Rangers this summer, though Steven Gerrard has snapped up George Edmundson and Filip Helander, and it remains to be seen if the Gers are still monitoring him.



But the Welshman will not be on his way to Scotland this summer as it has been claimed that he is set to move to Germany.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Anderlecht are close to agreeing a deal to send him to St. Pauli on a loan deal until the end of the season.









The two clubs are expected to find an agreement soon and Lawrence will travel to Germany to complete the loan switch.



St. Pauli will not reserve an option to buy Lawrence as part of the loan agreement.





The 27-year-old joined Anderlecht last summer and has a contract until 2021 with the club.

