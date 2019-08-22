XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/08/2019 - 21:15 BST

Talks Continuing Over Exit of Tottenham Hotspur Star

 




Club Brugge have yet to agree a fee with Tottenham Hotspur for Victor Wanyama, but are still locked in talks to find common ground.

Though the transfer window has closed in England, clubs across Europe are still free to sign players and the Kenya international is wanted by the Belgian giants.  


 



Club Brugge have been in talks with Tottenham and are prepared to pay a club record fee to snap up Wanyama.

The 28-year-old is a player that Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to part with following a summer of strengthening, with Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso arriving. 
 


It had been claimed that a fee for Wanyama to move to Club Brugge had been agreed, but that is not the case, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.
 



Wanyama remains in England as Club Brugge continue talks to try to agree a deal.

The Belgian side have until 2nd September to sign Wanyama from Tottenham. 
 


Wanyama joined Tottenham in 2016 and has so far managed 93 appearances for the Lilywhites, scoring seven goals. He is yet to feature for the team this season though.   
 