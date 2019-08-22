XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/08/2019 - 12:40 BST

Talks Over Alexis Sanchez Exit Stall

 




Alexis Sanchez’s refusal to take a pay cut has stalled negotiations between Manchester United and Inter over his potential loan move to Italy, according to the Times.

Manchester United and Inter have been in talks over the last few days over a deal to take Sanchez to Italy on an initial loan deal, with the Nerazzurri having an option to buy.  


 



Inter have been hopeful of agreeing a deal despite the difficulties of the negotiations, but it seems Sanchez’s wage demands have again turned out to be a stumbling block.

He is highest paid player at Manchester United on a £391,000 a week contract and there were suggestions Inter were prepared to bear half of his salary during the loan stint.
 


But it has been claimed the Serie A giants are only prepared to pay £150,000 a week to the player and want Manchester United to bear the rest of the cost.
 



The negotiations between the two clubs have stalled as Manchester United do not want to pay such sums to facilitate the move.

The problem could solved if Sanchez agrees to a pay cut, but the player has so far refused to consider that option.
 


Inter have until 2nd September to sort out the negotiations, but it seems unless Sanchez lends a helping hand, a deal could be tough to push through.   
 