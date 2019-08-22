This Is Why This Loan Suits Me – Leeds United Star After Sealing Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United loanee Pawel Cibicki is looking forward to playing attacking football at ADO Den Haag during his loan spell in the Netherlands.



The 25-year-old attacker has joined the Dutch Eredivisie side on a season-long loan deal from Leeds this summer.













Den Haag also have an option to buy him at the end of the season and turn the switch into a permanent deal if Cibicki manages to impress over the course of the current campaign.



Cibicki had two loan spells in Sweden last season and was not part of Marcelo Bielsa’s plans at Leeds.





He believes a move to the Netherlands is going to suit him as a more attacking brand of football is played in the Eredivisie, which should be perfect for a player of his qualities.









Cibicki told ADO Den Haag TV: “I want to play football and in Holland, they are playing football.



“I like to play offensive football and in Holland, that is what they play.





“I am happy to be here and I hope I can help the team go up in the table and hope to finish better than last year.”



The winger is delighted to join a club of Den Haag's size and stature and is itching to get into the scheme of things and play for the club.



“It is like they say a big club and even a big city.



“I am excited to start and just hope to get into the team and start playing.”



Leeds signed Cibicki from Swedish side Malmo, but he has now failed to win favour under three head coaches at the Whites.

