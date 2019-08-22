XRegister
22/08/2019 - 11:15 BST

We Are Using This As A Shield – Leeds United Midfielder On Extra Push

 




Adam Forshaw has insisted that Leeds United are looking to use last season’s disappointment as a shield to do better this time around in the Championship.

A poor second leg at home against Derby County stopped Leeds from reaching Wembley for the playoff final and potentially earning promotion back to the Premier League.  


 



An inconsistent end to the season meant Leeds missed out on automatic promotion after spending most of the campaign in the top two of the league.

Leeds have made a solid start to the new campaign with ten points from their opening four games and are currently leading the Championship charts.
 


Forshaw does not believe Leeds are still playing at their best, but admits that there is a real unity within the squad after last season’s narrow miss.
 



He insisted that Leeds cannot hide away from last season’s failure and believes it can be used as a shield to make sure they earn that extra bit and push further this year.

The midfielder told BBC Radio Leeds: “It is a good start and a marker.
 


“We are not at 100 per cent, we drew at home a couple of weeks ago, but it is a solid start.

“Going back to the team, there is a real togetherness genuinely.

“We went through a lot last season as everybody knows and hopefully it made us stronger.

“The disappointments of last year got to be gone now.

“We stick together and try to put it right. There is no hiding from last year but we are using it as a shield and trying to go one better, trying to get that extra bit of quality.

“And it is a good start.”

Leeds will next take a trip to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon. 
 