We Deserved It – Leeds United Star On Win Over Brentford

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes his side just did enough to edge a win over Brentford on Wednesday night.



Eddie Nketiah came on in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 81st minute with a goal on his Elland Road debut to earn the three points for Leeds against Brentford.













The narrow 1-0 win for Leeds was indicative of the game as both sides created very few chances, but the home side stepped up the gas in the second half to earn the points.



Forshaw admits that it was a tight game with very little to separate the two teams on the night.





But the Leeds midfielder believes based on their second-half performance and the chances created, the home side deserved to edge the win at Elland Road.









Forshaw told BBC Radio Leeds: “Yes, it was a tough game, to be honest.



“There weren’t loads of chances in the game but in the second half, we were in the ascendency and played more in their half.





“And we probably just edged it on the balance of play.”



Leeds move back to the summit of the Championship with ten points from their opening four league games.



Marcelo Bielsa's men now have little time before their next game, a trip to Stoke City on Saturday.

