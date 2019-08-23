XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2019 - 22:57 BST

Games Aren’t Won On Paper – West Ham Star Warns Hammers To Step Up

 




West Ham custodian Lukasz Fabianski insists the Hammers will not win games on paper by virtue of the quality of their squad and need to put in the performances needed on the pitch.

The Hammers are yet to find a foothold in the new season, having lost 5-0 in their first match against Manchester City and then drawn on the south coast against Brighton.  


 



The pressure has increased on manager Manuel Pellegrini, who was backed with substantial transfer funds in the early closing Premier League transfer window.

Fabianski is sure that West Ham boast an impressive squad on paper, following their summer business.
 


However, the Polish goalkeeper insists games are not played on paper and West Ham must step up and produce winning performances.



“Quality-wise, we have a very decent team and squad”, Fabianski told his club's official site.

“But it is about performances.
 


“You cannot only look at the names of the players in the team.

"You have to perform every single week.

"That is what we are going to be judged by.

"It is all about the performances.”

West Ham will look to register their first win of the new Premier League season on Saturday when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road.   
 