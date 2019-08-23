Games Aren’t Won On Paper – West Ham Star Warns Hammers To Step Up

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham custodian Lukasz Fabianski insists the Hammers will not win games on paper by virtue of the quality of their squad and need to put in the performances needed on the pitch.



The Hammers are yet to find a foothold in the new season, having lost 5-0 in their first match against Manchester City and then drawn on the south coast against Brighton.













The pressure has increased on manager Manuel Pellegrini, who was backed with substantial transfer funds in the early closing Premier League transfer window.



Fabianski is sure that West Ham boast an impressive squad on paper, following their summer business.





However, the Polish goalkeeper insists games are not played on paper and West Ham must step up and produce winning performances.







“Quality-wise, we have a very decent team and squad”, Fabianski told his club's official site.



“But it is about performances.





“You cannot only look at the names of the players in the team.



"You have to perform every single week.



"That is what we are going to be judged by.



"It is all about the performances.”



West Ham will look to register their first win of the new Premier League season on Saturday when they take on Watford at Vicarage Road.

