He Was Insistent On Being Midfielder – Former Arsenal Youth Coach On Newcastle Star

Arsenal’s former assistant head of youth development David Court has talked up the steely determination Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has shown since his days in youth football.



A product of the Arsenal academy, the midfielder did not make the cut at the Gunners and left for Newcastle in 2016 after clocking just two senior appearances for the club.













Hayden has developed into a solid Premier League performer at Newcastle and is considered one of the most important players in Steve Bruce’s squad this season.



Court, who signed Hayden at Arsenal when he was only 13, admits that he always had the physicality to excel in defence, but the youngster was insistent on being a midfielder.





But he revealed that even at that age, the midfielder was never short of opinions when it came to football and always had the determination needed to make a career out of the game.









“When we brought Isaac in from Southend at 13, we thought he had the pace and physicality to play in defence", Court told The Athletic.



“But Isaac was not afraid to speak up for himself and make his opinions heard, and he was adamant that he wanted to play in midfield.





“Even if he didn’t quite make it at Arsenal, he was determined to do so elsewhere.”



Hayden has gone on to make 97 appearances for Newcastle since joining the club three years ago and the Magpies may need him to step up in what could be a difficult season under ex-Hull City boss Bruce.

