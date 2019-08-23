I Can Learn Things To Take Back To Ibrox – Rangers Loanee Sure of Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Zak Rudden believes in Plymouth Argyle he has found the right next step and can learn things to take back to Ibrox with him.



The 19-year-old has completed a six-month loan switch to Ryan Lowe's Argyle side and will look to get to grips with England's League Two.













The teenager is a product of Rangers's youth academy, but is yet to make an impression for the senior side. He was sent out on loan to Falkirk last season, joining initially on a six-month loan, which was then extended until the end of the season.



The youngster was in impressive goalscoring form for the Scottish Championship side last season, scoring 12 goals in 31 league appearances.





However, he was at a side that were ultimately relegated and Rudden is now happy to be part of a team aiming for promotion.







"I did well last year, and it was a good year for me, but I felt like I missed out on a lot football-wise", Rudden told Plymouth's official site.



“I feel like this is my next step, to go away from home and challenge myself.”





Rudden is looking to learn under Plymouth boss Lowe, a friend of Gers boss Steven Gerrard, and is sure he can learn things to take north of the border.



"When I was speaking to him [Lowe], he was a striker back when he was playing, so that was a big factor for me to come down.



"I thought this was perfect for me to come down here and get the bits I need, and maybe take them back to Rangers", Rudden added.

