I Need To Protect Him – Liverpool Attacker Issues Plea Over Watford Star

Liverpool star Sadio Mane has urged Watford's players and supporters to support Ismaila Sarr as he looks to adapt to English football in his first season.



Watford paid big money in the summer to snare the young Senegal winger away from Rennes in the Premier League transfer window.













The 21-year-old scored eight goals in Ligue 1 last season, but is yet to feature for Watford this season as he is looking to recover from his exertions in the Africa Cup of Nations.



Mane is a big fan of his compatriot and is certain that he has the quality to excel in the Premier League.





But he wants the Watford fans to give him some time to adapt to the Premier League and support him if things do not go according to plan from the start.









“I feel I need to protect him at the beginning because even though he is a really good player it is not easy in the Premier League because I had that sort of problem”, Mane told The Athletic.



“If there are problems to start off with then people need to take care of him, go easy on him and especially the fans need to support him and give him confidence for a great future.”





The Reds winger feels there are enough players in the Watford camp who can speak French and it should make it easier for the player to adapt to his new surroundings.



“They have intelligent players and French speakers, so he will not struggle there.



“That will be very important for him as they will look out for him. And that will make everything easier for him.



“He is young, he listens and wants to progress and I’m sure he will become a very big player.”



Sarr was linked with a host of Premier League sides before making the move to Vicarage Road.

