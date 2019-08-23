I Think Eddie Nketiah Could Play In This Position Too – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has not ruled out using Arsenal loanee Eddie Nketiah in a wide role going forward this season.



Nketiah has made an instant impact since joining the club in the summer and scored the winner against Brentford on Wednesday night after coming on from the bench.













The forward and Helder Costa made the difference in midweek, but Bielsa has again confirmed that the duo will start the game against Stoke City this Saturday on the bench.



But he insisted that moving forward everyone will get the opportunity to impress in the starting eleven.





Asked if he considered starting Nketiah and Costa on Saturday, the Leeds boss said in a press conference: “It’s an option that is in the team. Each of them have two alternatives.









“During the season the 18 players in the squad will play.”



The Arsenal loanee is known for being a cold-blooded finisher and has already opened his Leeds account.





But Bielsa feels Nketiah also has the ability to play as a wide player in his team and admits that he could be utilised on the flanks at some point this season.



“This player has more skills to play like a winger, because he is the kind of player that we think of in these kind of positions.”



Leeds will take on a Stoke side sitting rock bottom of the Championship table this weekend.

