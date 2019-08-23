I Want Another Win Over Leeds United – Stoke City Boss Hungry

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City boss Nathan Jones admits he would love to replicate the Potters' win over last season, as he looks for the victory which he badly hopes can turn his side's fortunes around.



Jones took over at the Championship club at the start of January this year and managed his first win as the manager of the club on 19th January, beating the Whites 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium.













Now Leeds are heading back to the bet365 Stadium and Jones is again hungry to record a win over Marcelo Bielsa's men.



Stoke are in desperate need of points at the moment and Jones insists that he would love a repeat of the previous result, however it comes.





“We had a different group then and a different outlook to how we played and so on, but it was a wonderful win for us”, Jones said at a press conference, while reflecting on the result last term.









"It was a wonderful day for me personally as it was my first win as Stoke City manager!



“I would love us to replicate that day, I would love us to just get the three points in any fashion if I am perfectly honest."





Leeds will head into the Championship game as firm favourites to pick up the three points against a Stoke outfit badly out of form under Jones.



The Whites saw off Brentford in midweek to maintain their spot at the top of the table.

