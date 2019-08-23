I Want To Emulate Them – Rangers Starlet On Two Senior Stars Giving Helping Hand

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Cammy Palmer has revealed that midfielders Scott Arfield and Steven Davis are two stars that he looks up to in the current Gers squad.



Palmer has risen through the ranks of the Rangers academy since arriving at the club in 2011 and was named as the reserve team's captain last year.













The Northern Irishman, who completed a season-long loan move to Scottish Championship club Patrick Thistle earlier this summer, was asked who is Rangers idols are, and the 19-year-old responded with Arfield and Davis' names.



Palmer has spoken highly of the Light Blues pair and praised them for being a helping hand for the youngsters who are trying to break into the first-team scene.





The 19-year-old went on to explain what makes Arfield and Davis inspirational characters and added that he hopes to be looked up to by young players when he gains experience.









"Scott Arfield – he has had a great career and is so professional", Palmer wrote in a Twitter Q&A.



"He is a big help to the younger guys coming up.





"Arfield handles himself so well off the pitch and that’s what I want to take into my career, I want young players to look up to me in the same way in time.



"Steven Davis as well. He has really helped support and encourage me too."



Palmer has made six appearances for Patrick Thistle so far this, and will be bidding to kick on with his development at Firhill.

