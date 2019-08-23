I’ll Help Otherwise He’ll Kill You – Liverpool Attacker Warns Team-mates On Countryman

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool star Sadio Mane has conceded that he has already warned the Reds defenders about facing Watford new boy Ismaila Sarr this season, offering to help, with worries his countryman can "kill" them.



Watford splashed out big money to sign the young Senegal winger from French outfit Rennes during the recently concluded Premier League transfer window.













Sarr is yet to make his debut for Watford, but there are big expectations from him to hit the ground running at Vicarage Road once he is fit and ready to play this season.



Mane is certain that his Senegal team-mate is going to give Premier League defences a tough time with his pace and trickery.





He admits that he has already spoken to Andrew Robertson and other Liverpool defenders about the threat Sarr possesses and his ability to draw fouls inside the penalty box with his ability.









“He’s rapid. I think defenders will struggle”, Mane told The Athletic.



“Last time I was speaking to Robbo I said, ‘Watford have a really good player. I will need to help you more otherwise Ismaila Sarr will kill you because he is a good dribbler and very, very fast.’





“He has a very big facility to win penalties.



“So I will be telling the Liverpool defenders to take care because he is very quick and can change the game [clicks fingers] by winning penalties because he is a very clever player.



“This is one of his strengths.”



Sarr scored eight goals in Ligue 1 last season and has 21 international to his name for Senegal as well.

