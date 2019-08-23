Jack Clarke Staring At Possible January Tottenham Return Due To Situation at Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Clarke is likely to go back to Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window if he cannot secure game time at Leeds United.



The Yorkshire giants sold Clarke to Tottenham for a fee in the region of £9m earlier this summer, but then welcomed him back on a season-long loan.













Spurs were happy to let Clarke return to Elland Road to continue his development, but the winger finds himself in a tricky situation as Leeds have six loanees on the books.



With only five allowed in the matchday squad, Clarke has been kicking his heels and could miss out again this weekend.



And if the situation concerning the winger does not change then he will return to Tottenham in January, according to The Athletic.







Tottenham scouted Clarke extensively before signing him and he was in and around the Leeds starting eleven last term under Marcelo Bielsa.



But with goalkeeper Ilhan Meslier, the backup shot-stopper, defender Ben White, wingers Jack Harrison and Helder Costa, and striker Eddie Nketiah, all looking certainties for Leeds' matchday squad when fit, Clarke could struggle.



The winger may need an injury to rule out one of the loanees to force his way into Bielsa's matchday squads on a regular basis.

