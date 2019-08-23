Lack of Concentration and Silly Mistakes – Everton Star Bemoans Aston Villa Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Alex Iwobi has bemoaned a lack of concentration and silly mistakes after his side slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa.



The Toffees fell behind at Villa Park in the Premier League game after Jota set up Brazilian hitman Wesley, who made no mistake from close range in the 21st minute.













Everton bossed possession at Villa Park and enjoyed more shots on goal, going closest when substitute Iwobi hit a low shot against the right hand post.



Marco Silva's side could not find the back of the net though and were stung in injury time when Anwar El Ghazi got on the end of a pass from John McGinn to fire his effort under Jordan Pickford.



Iwobi admits he thought that he had rescued a point for Everton and bemoaned the lack of concentration which handed Dean Smith's side all three points.







The Everton star told Sky Sports after the game: "I thought I was able to help my team get a point, but when my shot came back off the post I thought someone might follow it up, but it was cleared.



"We weren't playing at our best, it was one of those nights. Lack of concentration and silly mistakes.



"We have already spoken about it in the changing room.



"We are not trying to dwell on the negativity. We just need to move on", Iwobi added.



Next up for Everton will be a visit to Lincoln City in the EFL Cup, before they play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park and bid to get back to winning ways.

