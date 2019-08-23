Leeds United Could Make Progress On Key Contract Talks Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United could potentially make progress in talks over a new and improved contract for midfielder Kalvin Phillips next week.



The Yorkshire giants managed to keep hold of the player in the summer despite clubs such as Aston Villa and Burnley being interested in taking him to the Premier League.













Phillips did not push for a move, but he rejected an offer of a new deal and has been expecting Leeds to offer him a more lucrative contract in line with his importance to the team.



Leeds have been confident of convincing the player to sign a new long term deal and have been in contact with his representatives.





And according to The Athletic, the club are expecting that some progress could be made over the next week in talks over the new deal for Phillips.









The two sides are confident that an agreement will be reached, while they continue to hold conversations.



Phillips has been a major part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side since last year and the Leeds boss want his future to be sorted out soon.





There is optimism on both sides that he will soon sign a new long term contract with Leeds, while Premier League sides are continuing to monitor his situation.

