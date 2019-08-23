Leeds United Send Summer Signing Out On Loan To Spain

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have loaned out young striker Rafa Mujica to Spanish side Extremadura.



The Whites only snapped up the Spaniard earlier this summer, locking him down following the end of his contract at Barcelona.













Mujica had turned out for Barcelona's B team and Leeds viewed the striker as a good prospect for the future.



He was expected to turn out for Leeds' Under-23s under Carlos Corberan, however Mujica has been sent on loan back to Spain, linking up with Extremadura.

OFICIAL



Rafa Mujica nuevo refuerzo azulgrana.

El joven delantero canario llega cedido del @LUFC



¡Bienvenido @rafamujica9 ! pic.twitter.com/m6Z28JESmg — EXTREMADURA UD (@EXT_UD) August 23, 2019



The Spanish side announced: "Rafa Mujica is a new reinforcement for the Azulgrana.







"The young Canaries striker arrives on loan from Leeds United. Welcome Rafa Mujica."



Extremadura are in Spain's second division and Mujica will be looking to try to kick on with his development back in his homeland.



Leeds handed Mujica a three-year contract when he arrived from Barcelona earlier this summer and head coach Marcelo Bielsa then slotted him into the team for a friendly against York City, which the Whites won 5-0.



He is now quickly leaving Elland Road though.

