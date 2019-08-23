Leeds United Star Won’t Be Considered For U23 Game Time, Still Training At Thorp Arch

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are desperate to get out-of-favour defender-cum-midfielder Vurnon Anita off the books and he will not be considered for Under-23 game time.



Anita is firmly out of head coach Marcelo Bielsa's plans at Elland Road and the Dutchman spent last season on loan back in his homeland at Willem II.













He clocked 33 appearances in all competitions for Willem II, but did not play his way back into Leeds' plans.



Anita is training at Leeds' Thorp Arch base, at a different time to the first team squad, according to The Athletic, but will not be considered for game time in the club's Under-23 team.



Leeds are desperate to move Anita on and end his time at Elland Road.







The Dutchman still has a further year left to run on his contract at the Championship club and it is unclear whether Leeds want a transfer fee from his departure.



The clock is ticking though as the European transfer window is due to slam shut on 2nd September.



If Leeds do not sell Anita before the window closes then they will need to terminate his contract in order for him to be able to find a new club.



The 30-year-old has made a total of 22 appearances for Leeds.

