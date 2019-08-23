XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/08/2019 - 19:54 BST

Leeds United Tipped To Shed Established Star From Wage Bill If Promotion Not Achieved

 




Kiko Casilla would be likely to leave Leeds United at the end of the season if they do not earn promotion to the Premier League, it has been claimed.

Leeds signed the Spanish goalkeeper from Real Madrid in January this year and he has been the undisputed number 1 at Elland Road since his arrival.  


 



The Whites secured his services with a view to having a goalkeeper ready to play in the Premier League, but they narrowly missed out on promotion last season.

And it has been claimed the goalkeeper could be leaving Leeds at the end of the season if they do not manage to get promoted again this time around.
 


Casilla is on a highly lucrative contract at Elland Road and the Whites have invested in him to make sure he can lead them to the top tier of English football.
 



But, according to the Athletic, Leeds are unlikely to want to bear his wages in the Championship again next season if promotion is not achieved.

The Yorkshire giants are already said to be pushing the envelope by having a player of Casilla’s billing in their squad this season in the Championship.
 


Leeds also had to watch their transfer business carefully this summer in an effort to stay on the right side of the EFL's financial fair play rules.   
 