06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/08/2019 - 15:48 BST

Leeds United Yet To Hold Contract Talks With 31-Year-Old Over Extending Stay

 




Leeds United are yet to open any formal talks with defender Gaetano Berardi over a new contract to extend his stay at Elland Road.

The 31-year-old versatile defender has continued to remain a key part of Leeds’ squad under head coach Marcelo Bielsa.  


 



He came on towards the end of the game against Brentford on Wednesday night to shore up the defence while Eddie Nketiah scored a winner at the other end.

However, the Swiss will be out of contract at the end of the season and could potentially leave Elland Road on a free transfer next summer.
 


And according to The Athletic, Leeds are yet to approach Berardi and his representatives over a new deal to hold on to him.
 



The 31-year-old has been keen on continuing at Leeds and is a well-respected figure inside the dressing room after spending five years at the club.

Despite his injury issues, Berardi has remained a key part of the team and has 132 appearances under his belt for the Yorkshire giants.
 


Leeds appear to be yet to decide whether to offer him a new deal, with their plans expected to remain dynamic with a view to possible promotion to the Premier League next season.   
 