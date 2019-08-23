Marcelo Bielsa Offers Reassurance On Situation of Tottenham Hotspur Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke will have more involvement in his squad in the coming weeks.



The Yorkshire giants sold Clarke to Tottenham following a promising last season and managed to sign him back on loan for the rest of the campaign this summer.













But the teenage winger has fallen foul of the EFL rules over not having more than five loan players in matchday squads and was not part of the 18 in the last two league games.



He is again set to miss out against Stoke City, but Bielsa insisted that Clarke remains an important player for him and he has not been dropped for any specific reason.





The Leeds boss stressed that while for the moment he is concentrating on three wingers in his squad, the youngster will get more opportunities as games come thick and fast in the coming weeks.









Bielsa said in a press conference when asked about Clarke: “For me he’s an important player who has very good individual skills, one v one.



“There are reasons enough to say nothing is special about why he is not in the 18 players in the last two games.





“We have a lot of matches in the month of August. Very probably the next game on Tuesday a lot of players who didn’t play before will be in the squad.



“In this moment I am focusing on three wingers.



“They are putting in good performances, but Clarke will be in or be a substitute of one of them.”



Tottenham have an option to recall Clarke in January if he does not play enough football in the first half of the season.

