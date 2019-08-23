Napoli Have Agreement With Tottenham Linked Free Agent, Monday Decision Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli have an agreement in principle with Fernando Llorente, who has an offer on his table to return to Tottenham Hotspur, but want the Spaniard to wait until Monday for a clear answer.



Llorente departed Tottenham earlier this summer when his contract expired, but has been offered terms to return to north London.













He has been keen to assess his options however and has been in talks with several clubs, including Serie A giants Napoli.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Llorente and Napoli have an agreement based on a two-year deal worth €2.5m per season.



However, Napoli have told Llorente to wait until Monday for confirmation they will go ahead and sign him on a free transfer.







Napoli have been hoping to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter, but the Argentine is reluctant to make the move to the southern Italian club.



They are prepared to wait until Monday to see if there is any change in the situation, after which time they will move to lock down Llorente.



In addition to a return to Tottenham, Llorente has also been linked with Manchester United this summer and as a free agent can join a club outside the transfer window system.

