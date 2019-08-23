No One Understands Him But He Pushes Us – Chelsea Loanee Facing Language Issue At German Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Lewis Baker is having a hard time making himself understood at Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf, but his team-mates are relaxed about the situation.



Baker joined Fortuna Dusseldorf earlier this summer on a loan deal, with the German outfit having an option to buy included in the agreement in the event he impresses.













The 24-year-old, who hails from Luton, has already established himself in the side at the Merkur Spiel Arena and looks set for a season of regular football.



However, Baker's team-mates are not having the easiest time when it comes to understanding his English accent and have never experienced anything like it before.



"I like it when he talks, even when it's hard to understand. It is something different. We've never had something like that here", Fortuna Dusseldorf skipper Oliver Fink told German daily Bild.







Fellow Fortuna Dusseldorf star Niko Giesselmann is pleased with the influential role that Baker has already carved out in the club's dressing room, and despite also struggling to understand the Englishman, says that on the pitch the language of football is universal.



"Lewis pushes us in the dressing room before training and games. No one understands him, but we all know what he means. On the pitch there are no communication problems", Giesselmann explained.



Baker will be looking again to impress this weekend when Fortuna Dusseldorf lock horns with Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.



The midfielder spent the first half of last term on loan at Leeds United, while he ended the campaign at Reading.

