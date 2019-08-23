Not Diving Into It – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Refuses To Respond To Romelu Lukaku’s Comments

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not willing to be drawn into commenting on Romelu Lukaku's words about his treatment at Old Trafford.



The Premier League giants cashed in on the striker in the summer and decided to let him go to Inter during the summer transfer window.













The Belgian’s future has been under the scanner since the end of last season as he was determined to join Inter and did not feature in a game for Manchester United during pre-season.



Lukaku has complained about the treatment he received towards the end of his time at Old Trafford and indicated that the club did not protect him and deliberately leaked information against him.





However, Solskjaer refused to get into any mud-slinging and stressed that he will not be talking about Lukaku following his departure.









“I’m not going to dive into that one”, the Manchester United manager said in a press conference when asked about Lukaku’s comments.



“[A] part of that interview was made when he was a Man United player, so I’d rather not.”





Lukaku scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for Manchester United during his two-year stay at Old Trafford and will now be looking to make an impact in Serie A.

