Serie A Side Set Tipped For Imminent Approach For Newcastle United Star

Hellas Verona are tipped to make an approach for Newcastle United left-back Achraaf Lazaar imminently.



The 27-year-old, who made his name through a stint in Italy with Palermo, is well down the pecking order at St James' Park and is expected to secure an exit before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.













The Morocco international, who had a stint on loan at Benevento in the 2017/18 campaign, still has admirers in Italian football.



And he could be set for a move back to Serie A as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazaar is wanted by Hellas Verona.



It is claimed that Hellas Verona will make an approach for Lazzar imminently, as they try to come to an understanding with Newcastle for the Moroccan.







Newcastle landed Lazaar from Palermo in 2016 and handed him a substantial five-year contract.



He still has another two years left on his lucrative five-year agreement and it remains to be seen whether he might leave permanently this summer or be set for another loan.



Lazaar played under Magpies boss Bruce in the second half of last season, when on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

