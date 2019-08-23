XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2019 - 09:47 BST

Serie A Side Set Tipped For Imminent Approach For Newcastle United Star

 




Hellas Verona are tipped to make an approach for Newcastle United left-back Achraaf Lazaar imminently. 

The 27-year-old, who made his name through a stint in Italy with Palermo, is well down the pecking order at St James' Park and is expected to secure an exit before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.


 



The Morocco international, who had a stint on loan at Benevento in the 2017/18 campaign, still has admirers in Italian football.

And he could be set for a move back to Serie A as, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazaar is wanted by Hellas Verona.

 


It is claimed that Hellas Verona will make an approach for Lazzar imminently, as they try to come to an understanding with Newcastle for the Moroccan.


 


Newcastle landed Lazaar from Palermo in 2016 and handed him a substantial five-year contract.

He still has another two years left on his lucrative five-year agreement and it remains to be seen whether he might leave permanently this summer or be set for another loan.

 


Lazaar played under Magpies boss Bruce in the second half of last season, when on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.
 