06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/08/2019 - 22:46 BST

Steve Bruce Must Get Time At Newcastle Feels Former Premier League Midfielder

 




Sweden international and former Premier League midfielder Seb Larsson has urged Newcastle United fans to trust Steve Bruce and give the new manager time to prove himself.

Newcastle appointed 58-year-old as their manager following the exit of Rafael Benitez, who left the club upon the expiry of his contract and headed for the Chinese Super League.  


 



This decision from the Magpies hierarchy to appoint Bruce was received with little excitement by the majority of the Magpies faithful, with a collective of Newcastle fan groups terming the appointment 'unambitious'.

Larsson, who played under Bruce during his time at Birmingham City and Sunderland, feels it is harsh on the former Manchester United defender to be criticised without being given time to prove what he can do.
 


The Swede believes that the Newcastle fans should give their new manager and the players time and judge the side based on the results they produce.
 



"I still follow what is going on in England and especially the North East and I know it has been a tough summer for Newcastle supporters", Larsson told the Chronicle.

"There was a lot of negative comments around the appointment but you have to give the manager and the players a little bit of time to show what they can do.
 


"Then you can judge them on results."

Newcastle have not taken any points from their opening two Premier League games and face a stiff test this weekend when they take on Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side in north London.   
 