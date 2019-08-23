Steven Gerrard Warns Rangers On St Mirren Threat

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers boss Steven Gerrard is wary of St Mirren's counter-attacking style of football as was encountered by the Gers the last time they visited St Mirren Park last season.



The Gers had to wait until 80th minute of the game in November last year until Daniel Candeias found the back of the net.













Terming the goal a "fluky" one the manager said that he expects the Buddies to be somewhat similar in their approach this time around as well.



The way St Mirren have approached their first two games this season, indicates the same, Gerrard insists, and therefore urges his players to be prepared for a tough battle on Sunday.





“It took a fluky Daniel Candeias left foot swinger to settle the game and they sat in there and made it very difficult", Gerrard said at a press conference.









"I thought they were very organised and they had a threat on the counter attack.



“The couple of games I have watched and analysed this season then I predict they might do something similar. We are going to have to be at our best to win this game.”





The Rangers manager also took time to highlight the result St Mirren managed against Aberdeen in their last match, winning 1-0, to insist that it will be a further warning sign for his team.



"They got a fantastic result against a good, strong team in Aberdeen so I think the warning signs are there for my players."



While St Mirren have won one and lost one of their two matches, the Gers have won both and will be looking to build on that winning form on Sunday.

