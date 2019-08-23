XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

23/08/2019 - 14:30 BST

Sunderland Holding Talks To Land 31-Year-Old

 




Sunderland have been holding talks to land Joel Lynch, according to the Sun

Black Cats boss Jack Ross has been clear about wanting to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes on 2nd September.


 



Ross prefers permanent signings over loan arrivals as he tries to create a sense of stability in the club's push for promotion from League One this season.

Sunderland have made space in their squad to bring in Lynch by agreeing terms with Glenn Loovens over his departure.

 


Lynch was released by QPR earlier this summer and has been holding talks with Sunderland over the possibility of a Stadium of Light switch.


 


Ross is keen on adding the 31-year-old to the ranks and Lynch has League One experience, having turned out in the division for Brighton.

The defender also counts Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town amongst his former clubs.

 


Lynch has also been capped once at senior international level by Wales.
 