XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

23/08/2019 - 14:18 BST

Tottenham Not A Charity – Mauricio Pochettino On Victor Wanyama Exit

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated Club Brugge target Victor Wanyama will leave if the club get the right price for him.

Wanyama is no longer a key member of the Tottenham squad and the club have been looking to find a buyer for the midfielder all summer.  


 



Club Brugge have come forward to sign the Kenyan midfielder, but there are conflicting claims over whether they have reached an agreement for him

And Pochettino insisted that Tottenham will not be just giving away Wanyama, despite the club being ready to offload him.
 


He admits that the midfielder has been unlucky with injuries but conceded that other players have stepped up to take his place in the team.
 



Pochettino said in a press conference when asked whether Wanyama will be leaving: “I don’t know. To be honest I can’t say something that will or won’t happen.

“Football is not about yesterday. It’s about today and you need to show every day. Victor was injured and others stepped up.
 


“We are not a charity, not in this case about Victor, but we have a lot of options to play different players and sometimes players are lucky, some are unlucky.”

The 28-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and has made 93 appearances for the club over the last three years.   
 