Tottenham Not A Charity – Mauricio Pochettino On Victor Wanyama Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated Club Brugge target Victor Wanyama will leave if the club get the right price for him.



Wanyama is no longer a key member of the Tottenham squad and the club have been looking to find a buyer for the midfielder all summer.













Club Brugge have come forward to sign the Kenyan midfielder, but there are conflicting claims over whether they have reached an agreement for him



And Pochettino insisted that Tottenham will not be just giving away Wanyama, despite the club being ready to offload him.





He admits that the midfielder has been unlucky with injuries but conceded that other players have stepped up to take his place in the team.









Pochettino said in a press conference when asked whether Wanyama will be leaving: “I don’t know. To be honest I can’t say something that will or won’t happen.



“Football is not about yesterday. It’s about today and you need to show every day. Victor was injured and others stepped up.





“We are not a charity, not in this case about Victor, but we have a lot of options to play different players and sometimes players are lucky, some are unlucky.”



The 28-year-old midfielder joined Tottenham from Southampton in 2016 and has made 93 appearances for the club over the last three years.

