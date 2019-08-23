We Know We’re Capable of Beating Leeds United – Stoke City Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City talent Nathan Collins believes that the Potters are fully capable of taking all three points off Leeds United on Saturday, though he realises the scale of the challenge the Whites present.



The two sides met each other twice last season, with the honours being shared; while the Peacocks managed to win their home match 3-1, the Potters won the match at bet365 Stadium 2-1 in January.













Collins feels that Leeds are experienced Championship campaigners and admits he noted the strength of Marcelo Bielsa's side when he saw them in action last year.



“Leeds are a huge club and they have been one of the top teams in this division for quite some time now", Collins told his club's official site.





“We saw last year how organised, structured and impressive they are – and they have started this season off really strong too."









Collins though has seen nothing from Leeds to suggest that his Stoke side cannot put Bielsa's men to the sword when the two meet on Saturday.



"They are an incredibly tough team to play against, we know that, but we also know that we are capable of beating them", he added.





Stoke are in desperate need of points after finding themselves at the bottom of the Championship table, failing to win even a single of their four matches.

