We Need You More Than Ever, Rangers Star Tells Gers Fans Ahead of Europa League Return

Rangers defender Jon Flanagan believes the fans at Ibrox will have a big role to play in the return leg of the Gers' Europa League playoff round tie against Legia Warsaw.



Steven Gerrard's men played out a 0-0 draw in the first leg in Poland, leaving the tie firmly in the balance ahead of next week's return in Scotland.













Flanagan knows the importance of beating Legia Warsaw to secure Europa League group stage football and has no doubt the fans will have a big part to play on home turf.



The full-back told Rangers TV: "It's going to be a massive night.



"The crowd's always there at Ibrox and I think we're going to need them more than ever next week.







"They will be with us and hopefully we can get the performance", Flanagan added.



Flanagan picked up a yellow card in Poland, as he completed the full 90 minutes of the Europa League tie.



Gerrard made two changes from the bench in the game, introducing Glen Kamara and Jermain Defoe for the final three minutes, as the Gers held on to their clean sheet.



The draw means that Rangers have now lost just two of 21 European games under Gerrard's management.

