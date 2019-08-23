XRegister
23/08/2019 - 09:03 BST

You’re Under Big Pressure, We Score You’re Nervous – AIK Star Issues Warning To Celtic

 




AIK Stockholm star Oscar Linner believes that the pressure is still firmly on Celtic in the Europa League tie between the two clubs, and a goal in Sweden will have the Bhoys on edge. 

Linner conceded twice at Celtic Park on Thursday night as the Scottish champions won the first leg of the Europa League playoff round tie 2-0.


 



Neil Lennon's Celtic are now firmly in the driving seat to secure a spot in the Europa League group stage, but Linner does not believe AIK should be written off.

The goalkeeper insists AIK can turn the tie around, especially as there is big pressure still on Celtic, and believes that a goal in Sweden will simply crank up the heat on the visiting Scots.

 


"We know for sure that Celtic play under great pressure", Linner was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Expressen.


 


"If we can hold out at the back and go forward and get a goal, then it will be nervy for Celtic.

"They are playing under great pressure and they know that now they have everything to lose and nothing to win.

 


"We have everything to gain and nothing to lose. It indicates that we can turn this around."

AIK have a Swedish top flight clash against Ostersunds to tackle before they meet Celtic for the crunch second leg of the tie.

Celtic's goals in Glasgow came from James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard, with both striking in the second half.
 