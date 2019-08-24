XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/08/2019 - 22:57 BST

Chelsea Invite Liverpool Linked Teenager To Train

 




Chelsea have invited Exeter City talent Ben Chrisene to train with them, as they bid to beat Liverpool to his signature, according to the Sun

Just 15 years old, Chrisene has already made his debut for Exeter and turned out for the League Two outfit in the EFL Cup against Coventry City earlier this month.


 



The midfielder has been tipped for big things and has already trained with Liverpool, along with Southampton, while German giants Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest.

Now Chelsea want to get ahead of Liverpool in the race for the Exeter starlet and have invited him to train with them.

 


The Blues are hoping to see their transfer ban lifted in time for the opening of the January transfer window, at which time they could sign Chrisene.


 


The 15-year-old has progressed through the youth set-up at Exeter and has been capped by England at youth level.

Exeter are not keen on losing Chrisene, but could be up against it to keep hold of him given the stature of the clubs showing interest in their young midfielder.

 


The League Two club have enjoyed a strong start to the season and sit top of the table with eleven points from their opening five league fixtures.
 