24/08/2019 - 22:16 BST

Don’t Underestimate Us – Club Want To Change Manchester City’s Mind On Purchase Option For Loanee

 




Fortuna Dusseldorf are not ready to take no for an answer from Manchester City over goalkeeper Zack Steffen. 

Manchester City snapped up the United States international from MLS side Columbus Crew earlier this summer, but then quickly sent him on a season-long loan to Germany with Fortuna Dusseldorf.


 



The Bundesliga club are already firm fans of the 24-year-old and knew the type of player they were getting, having tried to insert a purchase option in the loan agreement.

Fortuna Dusseldorf are in no mood to take no for an answer from the Premier League giants though and will work to change their mind.

 


"Unfortunately, we could not agree to a purchase option with Manchester", Fortuna Dusseldorf CEO Thomas Rottgermann told German news agency DPA.


 


"That does not necessarily mean that we will lose Zack Steffen at the end of the season.

"You should not underestimate our tenacity", he added.

 


Steffen made his Bundesliga debut in Fortuna Dusseldorf's 3-1 win over Werder Bremen.

He was again between the sticks for the club on Saturday, but could not help his side avoid a 3-1 loss at home at the hands of Bayer Leverkusen.

Steffen made a total of 112 appearances for Columbus Crew during his time at the American club, keeping 26 clean sheets in the process.
 