06 October 2018

26 August 2018

24/08/2019 - 16:35 BST

Fabinho Starts – Liverpool Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his 18-man squad that will take on Arsenal at Anfield later today in a Premier League clash.  

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will form the centre-back pairing while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson will be playing as the full-backs in a back four.
 

 



Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson will form the midfield trio for Liverpool against the Gunners at Anfield.

Roberto Firmino will lead the line alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as part of an attacking trio for the Reds.
 


Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are some of the options Klopp has on the bench against the north London side.



Liverpool and Arsenal are the only teams in the Premier League who have won their opening two league games this season.
 


Liverpool Team vs Arsenal

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi
 