06 October 2018

24/08/2019 - 10:12 BST

He Is Now Telling Lies – Michael Chopra Responds To Steve Bruce

 




Michael Chopra has responded after Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce accused him of making up comments made by several senior players at St James' Park. 

Earlier this week Chopra said that a number of senior players had confided in him that they do not know their jobs in the team under Bruce, who succeeded Rafael Benitez.


 



Bruce wasted no time in responding, telling a press conference that the comments were "fabricated" and "lies", while also slamming the constant criticism he has received since he took the job of Newcastle boss this summer.

Now Chopra has hit back, with the former Newcastle United forward taking to Twitter to write: "After reading SB comments about me I would just like to make him aware that I have played more than 20 times and scored on more than one occasion for my boyhood club, so now HE is now telling lies.

 


"Also the so called tactics you are working on seem to be working according to the stats [which show Newcastle are yet to complete a pass inside the opposition box].


 


"I'm a lifelong football fan of my boyhood club which makes it my right to have an opinion along with the rest of the geordies out there", Chopra added.

Bruce has had a dire start to life as Newcastle boss, with the Magpies losing their two opening Premier League games, and matters could become tougher this weekend with a trip to Tottenham Hotspur on the agenda.

 


The former Hull City boss took over at Sheffield Wednesday in February, but resigned from his post as Owls boss when Newcastle came calling.

Bruce has been backed in the transfer market and broke the club's transfer record by bringing in Brazilian striker Joelinton from Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim.
 