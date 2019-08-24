XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2019 - 12:46 BST

If Liverpool’s Opponents Notice This It Could Get Nasty – Former Premier League Goalkeeper On Defence

 




Former Premier League goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt does not believe that Liverpool's defence are as solid as they were last season and feels that if their opponents notice something about Adrian then things could turn nasty. 

Jurgen Klopp's men were lauded for their defensive strength throughout the last campaign and built a sustained Premier League title push on the back of it.


 



However, Klopp opted against making any senior signings this summer and Liverpool then suffered a blow when losing Alisson to injury, something which has meant free transfer goalkeeper Adrian has slotted in between the sticks.

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Thorstvedt has had a good look at Liverpool so far and believes the solidity there last term has gone missing.

 


He told Norwegian daily VG: "Liverpool's defence does not look as good as last season.


 


"They let in just over half a goal in an average game, but now they don't like like a team that are as solid."

The ex-shot-stopper also expressed his view that while Adrian is a decent enough replacement for Alisson, he is not as good with the ball at his feet, something opposing sides could notice and then look to exploit.

 


"Adrian is a good replacement for the injured Alisson. What he didn't do very well last time was that he was uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

"If this is something the opponents notice and put pressure on, it could get nasty."

Liverpool face a tough test this evening when Unai Emery's Arsenal arrive at Anfield to provide the opposition.

The Reds have won both their Premier League games so far, but had nervy moments in a 2-1 victory at Southampton last weekend.
 