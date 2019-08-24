If You Promise A Reward – Hertha Berlin Coach On Former Chelsea Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Hertha Berlin coach Ante Covic has revealed that there is a good chance former Chelsea youngster Daishawn Redan will be part of his squad against Wolfsburg on Sunday.



The 18-year-old striker rejected a new contract offer from Chelsea and left the club earlier this summer in favour of joining Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin ahead of the new season.













The youngster felt that he had a better pathway to first-team football in Germany than at Chelsea and it seems he could be proven right over the next 24 hours.



Redan has impressed Hertha Berlin coach Covic and he has been happy with the way the youngster has done in training since he joined the club earlier in the summer.





He indicated that the youngster should get his reward for putting his head down and working hard and admits that the Dutchman could make the squad against Wolfsburg on Sunday.









“He is getting better every day, knows all the processes and is a very busy player”, Covic told German daily Bild.



“If you promise a reward, you need to keep your word.





“Let see if that will be the case against Wolfsburg.







Chelsea earned a fee of €2.7m from Redan’s departure to Hertha Berlin in the summer, but could be left ruing his departure if he flourishes in the Bundesliga.

