XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

24/08/2019 - 14:04 BST

Jesse Lingard Starts – Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit at Old Trafford this afternoon. 

The Red Devils were held to a draw by Wolves on their last outing after Paul Pogba missed a penalty which would have handed his side all three points.
 

 



The hosts are without Diogo Dalot, who has been ruled out until post September's international break through injury.


Still out of action are defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.
 


Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing between Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, the Red Devils boast Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.



Solskjaer has options on the bench if he needs to make changes today, including Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.
 


Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Young, Pereira, Mata, Matic, Greenwood
 