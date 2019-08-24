Jesse Lingard Starts – Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their team and substitutes to play host to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit at Old Trafford this afternoon.



The Red Devils were held to a draw by Wolves on their last outing after Paul Pogba missed a penalty which would have handed his side all three points.













The hosts are without Diogo Dalot, who has been ruled out until post September's international break through injury.





Still out of action are defenders Eric Bailly and Timothy Fosu-Mensah.





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has David de Gea in goal, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing between Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof. In midfield, the Red Devils boast Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay. Daniel James, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.







Solskjaer has options on the bench if he needs to make changes today, including Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic.





Manchester United Team vs Crystal Palace



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Pogba, McTominay, James, Lingard, Rashford, Martial



Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Young, Pereira, Mata, Matic, Greenwood

