24/08/2019 - 22:34 BST

Leeds United Overran Us – Stoke City Boss Nathan Jones

 




Stoke City manager Nathan Jones has conceded that his side were completely outclassed by Leeds United in the second half of their 3-0 Championship defeat at the bet365 Stadium.

Stuart Dallas gave Leeds the lead in the 42nd minute after a dogged display from Stoke in the first half as they managed to keep the Whites at bay for most of it.  


 



But in the second-half Leeds went through the gears and Ezgjan Alioski scored the away side’s second in the 50th minute, while Patrick Bamford netted another goal in the 66th minute to complete a 3-0 rout of the Potters at the bet365 Stadium.

Jones believes his side were solid in the first half until they made a critical error for Leeds to score the opening goal.
 


He admits that Leeds completely battered his side after the break and feels Stoke showed a lack of mental strength to withstand the pressure from the Whites after conceding the first goal.
 



Jones said in a press conference: “We were very solid first half, made an error on 42 minutes. We were very organised.

“Second half I felt they overrun us, they were a better side, much better. We have to be far more steely.
 


“We are trying to change it but every time something goes against us… Every time we get over a hurdle we trip over another.”

Stoke remaine rooted to the bottom of the Championship table with Leeds continuing to lead the charts after five league games.   
 