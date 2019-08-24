Nicolas Pepe Starts – Arsenal Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Arsenal have announced their team and substitutes to lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a Premier League clash at Anfield this evening.



Unai Emery's side have not won on their last six league visits to Anfield and have conceded 22 goals on those trips to Merseyside.













Arsenal have though started the season with two wins from their two league games so far and will want to rise to the challenge against last season's runners-up.





Boss Emery selects Bernd Leno in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he trusts in Sokratis and David Luiz.





In midfield, the Spaniard selects Granit Xhaka and Mateo Guendouzi, while Joe Willock and Dani Ceballos will look to support Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe.







If Emery wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira.





Arsenal Team vs Liverpool



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Monreal, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Willock, Ceballos, Aubameyang, Pepe



Substitutes: Martinez, Chambers, Kolasinac, Torreira, Mkhitaryan, Nelson, Lacazette

