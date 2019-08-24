No Jack Clarke, Eddie Nketiah On Bench – Leeds United Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Stoke City vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on struggling Stoke City in a Championship game at the bet365 Stadium this afternoon.



The Whites are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings after taking ten points from their opening four league games, while Stoke are rock bottom, with just a single point to show for their efforts.













Potters boss Nathan Jones is coming under pressure, but his side did beat Leeds 2-1 in the fixture between the two teams at the bet365 Stadium last term.





Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa must do without the injured Liam Cooper. Kiko Casilla is in goal, while Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski are full-backs.





In the centre of defence Bielsa has loanee Ben White, along with Gaetano Berardi, while in midfield Kalvin Phillips and Mateusz Klich slot in. Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison will be looking to support striker Patrick Bamford.







Bielsa has a host of options to bring on from the bench if needed, including Helder Costa and Eddie Nketiah.



Winger Jack Clarke, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is again not part of the matchday squad.





Leeds United Team vs Stoke City



Casilla, Dallas, Berardi, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Struijk, McCalmont, Shackleton, Gotts, Costa, Nketiah

